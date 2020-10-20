LOGA Unexpected Adventure – PLAZA PC GAME

LOGA Unexpected Adventure – PLAZA

LOGA Unexpected Adventure is a basic enjoyable lovely recreation that’s made to problem you with over 30 ranges. Imagine a story when a protagonist named Log misplaced his mom at one level, and in order to get her again, you’ll have to go by tons of of troublesome duties and greater than thirty ranges of various problem. When you perceive that you simply don’t have the power anymore, and also you need to stop looking and passing, a little mild comes on in your coronary heart that strikes with the willpower of the principle character. Each degree was properly thought out and fantastically styled, the landscapes on every of them are lovely and at the identical time troublesome to full.

Title: LOGA Unexpected Adventure

Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie

Developer: Ibrahim sofan

Publisher: Ibrahim sofan

Release year: 2020

Steam link https://store.steampowered.com/app/1189020/LOGA_Unexpected_Adventure/

Release Name: LOGA.Unexpected.Adventure-PLAZA

LOGA.Unexpected.Adventure-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 13.3 GB

13.3 GB Available Languages: english

