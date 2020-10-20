Marco and The Galaxy Dragon – CODEX PC GAME

Marco and The Galaxy Dragon – CODEX

Marco and The Galaxy Dragon is a cool journey sport for PC, which was launched in 2020 and was developed by TOKYOTOON. Players, after they obtain the sport and launch it, shall be capable of plunge into the world of 3D graphics and a fascinating story. In the middle of occasions, primarily based on the storyline, a younger woman who units off in search of her mom on planet Earth, the place she was born. This is an skilled sport, with components of simulation of a woman’s actual life and at the identical time a plucking story that solely you possibly can remedy.

Game Details Title: Marco and The Galaxy Dragon

Marco and The Galaxy Dragon Genre: Adventure, Casual, Simulation

Adventure, Casual, Simulation Developer: TOKYOTOON

TOKYOTOON Publisher: HOBIBOX, ShiraVN

HOBIBOX, ShiraVN Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1202540/Marco__The_Galaxy_Dragon/

Release Name: Marco.and.The.Galaxy.Dragon-CODEX

Marco.and.The.Galaxy.Dragon-CODEX Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 7.66 GB

7.66 GB Available Languages: english, japanese, simplified chinese language, conventional chinese language

Screenshots





Download Marco and The Galaxy Dragon – CODEX [ 7.66 GB ] marco_and_the_galaxy_dragon-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now