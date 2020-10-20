Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit shines in a beautiful Yoshi circuit

YouTube now has a new and interesting video of one of the hottest games of the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch and which was recently released on this console, namely Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

This is the video of the Gaming Boulevard channel that shows the creation of the Yoshi circuit, in reality, a certainly more creative way to play this particular title. In the video, we can see an overview of the circuit, built with green colored cardboard and equipped with incredible details such as Piranha Plants, vegetation, tunnels, and much more.

After a general look, the YouTubers start the real race: we see the kart speeding along the track which makes the race even more “real”. Without further ado, we leave you to watch this incredible video.

What do you think? Brilliant, don’t you think? We remind you that Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available for Nintendo Switch.