MOAstray v1.2.6 (upd.23.02.2020) PC GAME

MOAstray — in the darkness, a large equipment makes a unusual sound. This fashionable computer-controlled tools is captured by alien beasts and inhabitants, however it nonetheless works wildly. In an deserted laboratory, an unknown turquoise creature of the MO regularly wakes up and discovers that it is not solely parasitic alien vegetation, sadly remodeling folks in the wheel of samsara, but in addition a threatening surroundings crammed with risks. And there’s a obscure feeling that somebody is watching all this. Moving in the darkness by contact, the MOAstray realizes that he has a nice mission, and following the directions of a mysterious whisper, he overcomes many obstacles. Who created all these disasters. What difficulties will come up in the way in which resulting in solutions to all questions.

Title: MOAstray

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Archpray Inc.

Publisher: Rayark Inc.

Release year: 2019

Steam link https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104660/MOAstray/

Release Name: MOAstray v1.2.6 (upd.23.02.2020)

Game Version: v1.2.6 (upd.23.02.2020)

Size: 1.0 GB

Available Languages: english, japanese, korean

Screenshots





