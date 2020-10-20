Overwatch 2 could debut in early 2021

An Overwatch leaker has revealed that Overwatch League and Blizzcon schedules for 2021 would hide clues about the launch of the Overwatch 2 beta or the full game in February 2021.

The first Overwatch came out in May 2016, and over four years later, the game’s vast fan base is eager to find out when the sequel could finally launch. With expectations of better graphics, new heroes, maps, and even modes, the sequel still remains a mystery.

In November 2019, gamers received their first look at what’s on the horizon with a gameplay trailer that revealed a variety of new content. Now, with BlizzCon scheduled for February 2021 and recent speculations about the return of the fourth season of the Overwatch League in April of that year, a popular leaker is hinting at the arrival of the new title.

Known as “Metro_OW” on Twitter, the leaker has already been the source of OW2 rumors in the past and correctly predicted Ashe’s reveal in 2018.

Overwatch 2 release news! 🤠 Rumors of the next OWL season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely! — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2020

As Metro explains, the return of OWL postponed to April and BlizzCon in February suggests a beta of OW2 in early 2021.

With Blizzard known for prioritizing reveal content at their events, fans can be sure to expect more information at the next virtual conference. With gameplay shown in 2019, launching a beta is certainly in the realm of possibility.

If a beta arrives in late February, it means that OW2 will be playable in some way before the return of the Overwatch League.

According to Metro, then the next season of the OWL will be played on Overwatch 2 with a beta, if not the full game, which would come after BlizzCon.

