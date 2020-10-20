Project AETHER First Contact v1.01 (upd.19.03.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Project AETHER First Contact v1.01 (upd.19.03.2020) – CODEX

Project AETHER First Contact — that is an journey strategic house sport the place you’ll management the complicated AETHER mechanism, which is capable of save the world from an alien invasion. The participant will take a look at his energy in battle, in greater than 9 completely different ranges. Each degree at the tip ends with a boss battle. The second robotic could have the potential for modernization, that’s, due to the big assortment, you’ll be able to enhance the facet of the weapon, thereby permitting you to achieve an benefit over the enemies. The alternative for the participant in the sport course of is a hundred percent, that’s, you’ll be able to determine whether or not you’ll interact in battle with the enemy with weapons of long-range fight or melee. You can suppose over your ways, as a result of no one has canceled the technique.

Game Details Title: Project AETHER First Contact

Project AETHER First Contact Genre: Action, Strategy

Action, Strategy Developer: Sleepy Spider Studios

Sleepy Spider Studios Publisher: Sleepy Spider Studios

Sleepy Spider Studios Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/940140/Project_AETHER_First_Contact/

Release Name: Project.AETHER.First.Contact-CODEX

Project.AETHER.First.Contact-CODEX Game Version: v1.01 (upd.19.03.2020)

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 2 GB

2 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Project AETHER First Contact v1.01 (upd.19.03.2020) – CODEX [ 2 GB ] project_aether_first_contact-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now