PS4 and Sony side with ‘Black Lives Matter’ with a free PS4 theme

As part of the anti-racism campaign, Sony has released a free ” Black Lives Matter ” theme for PlayStation 4 . It’s a simple black background that features the movement’s closed fist symbol in the bottom system menu and the #BLM hashtag in the top menu.

Black Lives Matter is a global network that works to “bring justice, health, and freedom to black people around the world”. The movement was formed in July 2013 and has been active ever since protesting and engaging in non-violent civil disobedience to achieve the aforementioned goal.

The theme description reads: “Give your PlayStation 4 system home screen a personal touch with this special theme to show your support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with this new PS4 theme, out now for free at PS Store. pic.twitter.com/mN1PnFHPdl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2020

