PS5 could reward players with digital items by unlocking certain trophies

Sony recently revealed the PS5 user interface, revealing the various new features that will be introduced. In the video reveal, the company highlighted a few things in particular, but it seems that something else has come to light.

For example, as noted by MP1st, some of the trophies for Destruction AllStars were glimpsed as PS5 menu screens were presented. Two of these appear to give players digital rewards for their PS5 profiles when unlocked, with a bronze trophy unlocking a profile banner and a gold trophy unlocking a profile avatar.

This isn’t something Sony has explicitly talked about so far, so it’s not a feature that has yet to be officially confirmed. For example, it may be possible that some UI elements shown during the reveal video are not final.

Recently, a report also suggested that PS5 will show progress towards unlocking individual trophies, similar to Xbox.

