Quantic Dream looks to the future between open world and sequels. Speak David Cage

Detroit: Become Human is the latest title developed by Quantic Dream, a development studio headed by David Cage. And it is the boss of the studio who talks during an interview about how the studio is evolving after the acquisition by NetEase, what the future of developed games will be, and much more.

Cage talked about how this acquisition has affected Quantic Dream, especially in terms of employee numbers given NetEase’s large investment. “Increasing the size of a studio is never a goal in itself. It can only proceed as a logical consequence of our broader strategy. We want to keep our R&D department (around 70 people right now) to continue developing proprietary technology (since Omikron in 1999, all of our games have been developed with proprietary engines and tools). Our goal is to continue working on very ambitious AAA titles, we currently have several projects in development at the same time and have installed a full editorial department to support third party release. We continue to aggressively recruit across all of our departments and the firm is growing at the pace we expected. “

In this regard, the head of Quantic Dream also explains how the studio is ambitious, talking about the future of his projects. ” Each title we develop is always more ambitious than the previous one. It is not something we do intentionally, we simply have new ideas that we want to experiment and we constantly aim to overcome what we have done before. The team itself is also eager to take on new challenges and is definitely part of our study culture. The new generation of consoles sets a fairly high level in terms of visual quality: ray-tracing, physics-based shaders, and photogrammetry are getting closer and closer to photorealism. “

According to what Cage reported during the interview, the studio could also think about creating an open-world title, without having to sacrifice the narrative experience, the strength of Quantic Dream which demonstrated it with Detroit: Become Human. ” I always try to put the player’s emotional experience first, ” he said.

And as for these new projects, in the interview, he wonders if by chance news will come soon, given that Detroit: Become Human was published two years ago. In this regard, Cage said: ” Quantic Dream has never adhered to the logic of releasing a new game every year, although we have a lot of respect for those who do it successfully. We see ourselves as a workshop driven by passion and craftsmanship. . Writing takes time, we are always developing new technologies and engines and we are always trying to challenge ourselves and try new ideas. We know that our fans have high expectations for our titles: they want high visual quality, engaging and branching stories, and strong emotions – things that are hard to industrialize. The most important thing for the team is to create something that we are proud of, something that will keep us excited during development, something that will surprise our fans and ourselves, and something that has a chance to become a special experience that players will remember. . Taking more time is not a guarantee of success, but hurrying is usually a promise of failure. “

Cage also leaves the sequel door open, as long as there is still something to say about the characters or the story. ” Making sequels simply because it’s profitable has never been our mindset. We fully understand that having an established brand will save a lot of marketing expenses and raise awareness about the title faster because there are already expectations set and the promise is clear. , for me, the only valid reason to work on a project that will take four years of my life is to find an idea that I feel I have to do at any price. It may seem naive to a CEO with 20 years in the industry, but I still to think that any project should be heard “.

Ultimately the interview focuses on the two next-gen platforms, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It is always difficult for Cage to compare the hardware specifications of the two consoles, as both have pros and cons. ” Overall, I think pure hardware analysis shows Microsoft an advantage, but experience tells us that hardware is only part of the equation – Sony has proven in the past that their consoles could deliver the most games. beautiful because their architecture and software were generally very consistent and efficient. Having worked with Sony for 12 years, I know they have some of the best studios in the world, from Naughty Dog to Santa Monica Studios or Guerilla, to name a few, and they have very strong exclusive franchises, as well as a strong legacy of past cycles. They will be very difficult to challenge, even though Microsoft has done a lot recently to put more studios at the center of the battle, not to mention its Game Pass subscription service. As you can see, there are many parameters for predicting a winner in this new cycle. Hardware is just one of them, and probably not the most decisive. “