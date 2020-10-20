Rain Island – DARKZER0 PC GAME

Rain Island – DARKZER0
Rain Island is a quick recreation in the style of action-platforming, in which you’ll have to go by numerous ranges and overcome numerous obstacles that can meet alongside the approach. Unfortunately, nothing actually is identified concerning the storyline of the sport at the second, however in truth it is not vital, as a result of the essence of the sport is comprehensible and true, and it consists primarily in passing by quite a few ranges with obstacles and enemies. a large island, the place the climate is at all times wet, now wants a defender, which you simply can turn out to be. The island is stuffed with enemies, traps, numerous obstacles, and never solely. Take management of the primary character and go to let him.
Game Details
- Title: Rain Island
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
- Developer: MACKINN7
- Publisher: MACKINN7
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1254930/Rain_Island/
- Release Name: Rain Island-DARKZER0
- Game Releaser: DARKZER0
- Size: 140 MB
- Available Languages: english, korean
Screenshots
Download Rain Island – DARKZER0 [ 140 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual