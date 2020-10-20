Rhome – CODEX PC GAME

Rhome – CODEX

Rhome is a first-person sport in a darkish and gloomy environment, the place we must transfer via a chaotic terrain with psychological strain as a result of the scenario in order to reveal the destiny of Hayley Rum. This is an journey and horror sport developed by SMU Guildhall for the PC platform. The model of the sport is an indie sport, informal sport, journey, surreal, psychological horror, quick, gloomy, psychological, expertise, analysis and others. You can have entry to such sport modes as for a single participant. In your arms is the lifetime of your husband, that’s the way it is, as a result of when the primary character returned house, she discovered him lacking, and the home turned unrecognizable and really unusual.

Game Details Title: Rhome

Rhome Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie

Adventure, Casual, Indie Developer: SMU Guildhall

SMU Guildhall Publisher: SMU Guildhall

SMU Guildhall Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1062060/Rhome/

Release Name: Rhome-CODEX

Rhome-CODEX Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 1.90 GB

1.90 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Rhome – CODEX [ 1.90 GB ] rhome-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now