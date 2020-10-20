Serin Fate v1.9.1 (upd.15.03.2020) PC GAME

Serin Fate v1.9.1 (upd.15.03.2020)
Serin Fate is a pixel-based RPG sandbox with superb adventures in a world crammed with magic. The magic stone of destiny turned you right into a Witch, and now it’s a must to study magic in order to discover ways to defeat formidable and horrible monsters. Also, you’ll have many different issues to do cleansing the hut, gardening, gathering, fishing, logging and mining. Role-playing journey sport impressed by titles equivalent to Pokemon, Harvest Moon, Runescape and Chrono Trigger. The stone of destiny has turned you right into a witch and now it’s essential study spells, seize magic familiars, discover places, observe witchcraft. In addition, right here you may have interaction in gardening, gathering, fishing.
Game Details
- Title: Serin Fate
- Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG, Early Access
- Developer: Vethergen
- Publisher: Crytivo
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1070860/Serin_Fate/
- Release Name: Serin Fate v1.9.1 (upd.15.03.2020) – Early Access
- Game Version: v1.9.1 (upd.15.03.2020)
- Size: 630 MB
- Available Languages: english
