Will PS5 have 664GB of usable space on the SSD? Confirmation appears to come from the user interface

PlayStation 5 will reserve around 20% of the 825GB internal SSD memory for operational functions, leaving around 664GB usable for software.

This is according to some images published earlier this month that would show the user interface of the PlayStation 5.

One of the images posted showed 664GB of available storage, which would mean that around 20% of the console’s 825GB SSD would be inaccessible to PS5 users. This closely matches the approximately 200GB quota that Xbox Series X will reserve for operating system functions.

However, it should be noted that as the leaked images appear to show a dev kit, the final figures of the storage space available to users may differ slightly in the retail end machines.

As revealed on the updated PlayStation website, first-party launch title Demon’s Souls will require a “minimum” of 66GB of SSD space, while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will require 50GB.

Miles Morales’ Ultimate Edition, which includes a PS5 remastered version of 2018’s Spider-Man Insomniac, takes up 105GB of storage space.

However, Sony said the PS5 will offer gamers more flexibility on how to manage their storage space on the console, with users being able to set up installations and choose to install multiplayer only or delete the single-player campaign once completed.

PS5 owners will also be able to expand their internal storage with standard Sony certified SSDs. However, drives that can support PS5’s massive bandwidth are likely to be expensive at first.

