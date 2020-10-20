Xbox Series X / S unveil the list of games that will take advantage of Smart Delivery

Microsoft will launch its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles with free Smart Delivery upgrades, a program designed to facilitate the transition from the Xbox One family to the next generation. Supported titles feature free visual jumps on consoles, eliminating the need to purchase games twice. And while only confirmed for a portion of Xbox Series X and Series S optimized games so far, the proposal is guaranteed to help gamers.
Xbox Series X and Series S represent a generational leap for the Microsoft console family. However, unlike consoles of the past, the impending transition does not mean a definitive disruption. Publishers are aiming to launch many titles on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, with Microsoft simplifying free upgrades through a technology called Smart Delivery.
In short, Smart Delivery enables free upgrades between Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, avoiding the need to purchase games more than once. The feature also ensures that the best available version of the game is automatically downloaded to your Xbox, in line with the functionality of Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
Here is the list of games that will take advantage of Smart Delivery:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Balan Wonderworld
- Borderlands 3
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus: Rise as One
- CrossfireX
- Cuisine Royale
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- DiRT 5
- Echo Generation
- ExoMecha
- Far Cry 6
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Grounded
- Halo Infinite
- Hello Neighbor 2
- HITMAN 3
- Immortals Fenix Rising
- Just Dance 2021
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Manifold Garden
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Metal: Hellinger
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- Planet Coaster
- Psychonauts 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- RIDE 4
- Riders Republic
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Falconeer
- The Gunk
- The Outer Worlds
- The Tourist
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- War Thunder
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace
While Smart Delivery aims to provide seamless upgrades between Xbox One and Xbox Series X, some third parties have already explored alternatives. Microsoft’s implementation offers a standardized system for buyers, automatically connecting platforms via Xbox Live for digital and using the same disc for physical versions.
With third-party workarounds, developers can move players on their terms, without the strict guidelines of Smart Delivery. Among the other titles that will receive the upgrade to the next-gen, we find Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Control, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21.
