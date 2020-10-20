Xbox Series X / S unveil the list of games that will take advantage of Smart Delivery

Microsoft will launch its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles with free Smart Delivery upgrades, a program designed to facilitate the transition from the Xbox One family to the next generation. Supported titles feature free visual jumps on consoles, eliminating the need to purchase games twice. And while only confirmed for a portion of Xbox Series X and Series S optimized games so far, the proposal is guaranteed to help gamers.

Xbox Series X and Series S represent a generational leap for the Microsoft console family. However, unlike consoles of the past, the impending transition does not mean a definitive disruption. Publishers are aiming to launch many titles on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, with Microsoft simplifying free upgrades through a technology called Smart Delivery.

In short, Smart Delivery enables free upgrades between Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, avoiding the need to purchase games more than once. The feature also ensures that the best available version of the game is automatically downloaded to your Xbox, in line with the functionality of Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Here is the list of games that will take advantage of Smart Delivery:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Balan Wonderworld

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus: Rise as One

CrossfireX

Cuisine Royale

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Echo Generation

ExoMecha

Far Cry 6

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Hello Neighbor 2

HITMAN 3

Immortals Fenix Rising

Just Dance 2021

King Oddball

Maneater

Manifold Garden

Marvel’s Avengers

Metal: Hellinger

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outriders

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Planet Coaster

Psychonauts 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

RIDE 4

Riders Republic

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of ​​Thieves

Second Extinction

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Ascent

The Falconeer

The Gunk

The Outer Worlds

The Tourist

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

War Thunder

Watch Dogs: Legion

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

While Smart Delivery aims to provide seamless upgrades between Xbox One and Xbox Series X, some third parties have already explored alternatives. Microsoft’s implementation offers a standardized system for buyers, automatically connecting platforms via Xbox Live for digital and using the same disc for physical versions.

With third-party workarounds, developers can move players on their terms, without the strict guidelines of Smart Delivery. Among the other titles that will receive the upgrade to the next-gen, we find Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Control, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21.

