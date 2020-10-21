Danger Gazers v1.5.2 (upd.14.02.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Danger Gazers v1.5.2 (upd.14.02.2020) – PLAZA
Danger Gazers — is a post-apocalyptic shooter. The picture itself will likely be proven from prime to backside, which lets you observe what’s taking place from a extra handy angle. You might want to pave your personal path, which will be attributed to fairly fascinating actions. Depending on what you select, additional progress will rely, so do it consciously. You can have the chance to develop into the true ruler of the world or disappear with the ashes. Try to stop the event of the latter situation. In addition, you may uncover much more new heroes, as nicely as particular relics. Master the desert, study new expertise that can show you how to obtain higher outcomes.
DLC:
Game Details
- Title: Danger Gazers
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: ShotX Studio
- Publisher: ShotX Studio
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1043150/Danger_Gazers/
- Release Name: Danger.Gazers.Next.Stop-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.5.2 (upd.14.02.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 490 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Danger Gazers v1.5.2 (upd.14.02.2020) – PLAZA [ 490 MB ]
danger_gazers_next_stop-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...