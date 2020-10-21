Escape The Manor Update 1 (upd.31.01.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Escape The Manor Update 1 (upd.31.01.2020) – PLAZA

Escape The Manor a horror sport that has good graphics, a nice storyline and a nice thought. One thought is naturally not sufficient, however the builders have been in a position to translate all their ideas into actual digital life. A survival sport with a first-person view the place you want to full one single mission is to go away the previous and harmful home by way of the central door. Do not suppose that the whole lot is so easy, first of all you want to discover all of the rooms and corridors in order to gather artifacts, these objects which might be a part of the puzzle, by fixing which you would exit by way of the primary entrance. So, every of your actions is very audible to ghosts, so you want to stroll as quietly as doable each step by step, and discover the property. You have solely 5 lives to full the survival mission.

Game Details Title: Escape The Manor

Escape The Manor Genre: Action, Indie, Horror

Action, Indie, Horror Developer: Matthew Lonsdale

Matthew Lonsdale Publisher: Matthew Lonsdale

Matthew Lonsdale Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1225710/Escape_The_Manor/

Release Name: Escape.The.Manor-PLAZA

Escape.The.Manor-PLAZA Game Version: Update 1 (upd.31.01.2020)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.3 GB

1.3 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Escape The Manor Update 1 (upd.31.01.2020) – PLAZA [ 1.3 GB ] escape_the_manor-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now