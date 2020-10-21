Reassembly v02.02.2020 – GOG PC GAME

Reassembly v02.02.2020 – GOG
Reassembly is a area simulator with primitive graphics, however nice capabilities. The major aim of the sport is to construct the most effective ship in the universe. To do this, you can find a troublesome path of battles in which you’ll establish and proper the weaknesses of your ship. After profitable a battle, you possibly can gather the remnants of an enemy ship and apply them in your designs and enhancements. So, regularly, your ship will develop into larger and stronger, which is able to mean you can struggle with extra harmful rivals.
Game Details
- Title: Reassembly
- Genre: Action, Indie, Strategy
- Developer: Anisoptera Games
- Publisher: Indie Voyage
- Release yr: 2015
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/329130/Reassembly/
- Release Name: Reassembly v02.02.2020 – GOG
- Game Version: v02.02.2020
- Game Releaser: GOG
- Size: 500 MB
- Available Languages: english, russian, french, german, spanish – spain, japanese, polish, portuguese – brazil, simplified chinese language
