Ancient Guardian v1.0.1 – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
17

Ancient Guardian v1.0.1 – PLAZA

Ancient Guardian — work was carried out on the primary character, on graphics, on the setting and lighting, added extra traps, puzzles, objects, and in addition labored on the Minotaur AI. Although the builders didn’t earn a lot of cash and the exercise in the sport is decrease than anticipated, they didn’t lose coronary heart and continued to work on the sport, they will fulfill all the guarantees that the gamers made and launch the sport. In February 2017, we launched a main replace and now we are already beginning to work on the subsequent replace, in which we will work on the technical element of our sport and a new degree.

Game Details

  • Title: Ancient Guardian
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
  • Developer: North Lab
  • Publisher: North Lab
  • Release 12 months: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/557580/Ancient_Guardian/
  • Release Name: Ancient Guardian v1.0.1 – PLAZA
  • Game Version: v1.0.1
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 1.58 GB
  • Available Languages: english, russian, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, arabic, simplified chinese language, korean, portuguese, turkish, japanese

Screenshots

Ancient Guardian Game Free Download Torrent
Ancient Guardian Game Free Download Torrent
Ancient Guardian Game Free Download Torrent

Download Ancient Guardian v1.0.1 – PLAZA [ 1.58 GB ]

ancient_guardian-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here