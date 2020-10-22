Ancient Guardian v1.0.1 – PLAZA PC GAME

Ancient Guardian v1.0.1 – PLAZA

Ancient Guardian — work was carried out on the primary character, on graphics, on the setting and lighting, added extra traps, puzzles, objects, and in addition labored on the Minotaur AI. Although the builders didn’t earn a lot of cash and the exercise in the sport is decrease than anticipated, they didn’t lose coronary heart and continued to work on the sport, they will fulfill all the guarantees that the gamers made and launch the sport. In February 2017, we launched a main replace and now we are already beginning to work on the subsequent replace, in which we will work on the technical element of our sport and a new degree.

Ancient Guardian Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Action, Adventure, Indie Developer: North Lab

North Lab Publisher: North Lab

North Lab Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/557580/Ancient_Guardian/

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.58 GB

1.58 GB Available Languages: english, russian, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, arabic, simplified chinese language, korean, portuguese, turkish, japanese

Screenshots





