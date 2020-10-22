Areia Pathway to Dawn v20200122 – CODEX PC GAME

Areia Pathway to Dawn v20200122 – CODEX

Areia Pathway to Dawn — is an thrilling journey that takes you thru the varied phases of enlightenment. A enjoyable expertise mixed with a distinctive gameplay. Traveling like no different. Engage in the mysterious existence of your Self and the world round you. Create paths and remedy puzzles utilizing easy and clear recreation mechanics. Discover totally different areas, setting off into the unknown. Collect fragments of your previous and uncover the that means of your existence. Immerse your self in the world of leisure with our handmade visible and sound tracks. Create your individual paths by mixing the varied parts accessible in this uniquely created world. Immerse your self in a enjoyable expertise the place your actions form not solely your environment, but additionally your future.

Title: Areia Pathway to Dawn

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Gilp Studio

Publisher: Gilp Studio

Release yr: 2020

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/768460/Areia_Pathway_to_Dawn/

Release Name: Areia.Pathway.to.Dawn-CODEX

Game Version: v20200122

Game Releaser: CODEX

Size: 1.41 GB

Available Languages: english, portuguese – brazil, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, conventional chinese language, russian

