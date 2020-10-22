Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveals its expansions between legendary Beowulf and adventures in Ireland and Paris

Ubisoft has shared details for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, which will include two major expansions set in Ireland and France.

The first DLC, Wrath of the Druids, is scheduled for spring 2021 and will allow you to explore Gaelic myths and delve into Irish history and folklore.

The second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will arrive in the summer of 2021 and will tell a key moment in Viking history as it concludes the legacy of the Eivor clan.

You will also receive a bonus mission when Valhalla launches next month, The Legend of Beowulf.

Valhalla will receive free seasonal updates that will expand the game’s already ambitious Viking settlement and offer new abilities and game modes.

Season 1 will start in December with the arrival of the Viking Christmas festival in your settlement, season 2 will launch in March with another new game mode, seasons 3 and 4 will arrive later in 2021.

Finally, Ubisoft has confirmed that Valhalla will receive the well-established Discovery Tour mode, which will offer an overview of the history of the world of Valhalla.

