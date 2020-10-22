Blink Rogues v0.90.1175 (upd.17.12.2019) – PLAZA PC GAME

Blink Rogues v0.90.1175 (upd.17.12.2019) – PLAZA
Blink Rogues — is a combine between traditional Shmup and Arena combating genres. It all merges right into a fighter, the winner receives all these situations, permitting you to get pleasure from one-player play or consider your means in opposition to others in PvP battles. Blink Rogues stays true to the top-down vertical scroller style, pursuing innovation via direct PVP mechanics, permitting you to bounce into your opponent’s display screen and chase the piece you need. The competitors is allowed via a native Split Screen, which is joined by a Single Player Leaderboard system that lets you evaluate your rating with different gamers around the globe.
Game Details
- Title: Blink Rogues
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: Fox Dive Studio
- Publisher: Fox Dive Studio
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/739100/Blink_Rogues/
- Release Name: Blink.Rogues-PLAZA
- Game Version: v0.90.1175 (upd.17.12.2019)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.01 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Blink Rogues v0.90.1175 (upd.17.12.2019) – PLAZA [ 1.01 GB ]
blink_rogues-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...