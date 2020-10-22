Evolution Battle Simulator Prehistoric Times – PLAZA PC GAME

Evolution Battle Simulator Prehistoric Times – PLAZA
Evolution Battle Simulator Prehistoric Times — is a humorous recreation with a deal with fights and techniques. She appeared in the hope of tearing at least a piece of the TABS fame. Of course, this simulator is a lot less complicated, it has fewer options, fewer sorts of troops, and places are rather more modest. But right here, nevertheless, you’ll be able to have enjoyable, in the presence of humorous characters and a lot of area to deploy your assault. At the second, the sport has a marketing campaign, an RPG element and a sandbox mode.
Game Details
- Title: Evolution Battle Simulator Prehistoric Times
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG, Simulation, Strategy
- Developer: Universal Game Studio
- Publisher: Universal Game Studio
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1177710/Evolution_Battle_Simulator_Prehistoric_Times/
- Release Name: Evolution Battle Simulator Prehistoric Times – PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.50 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Evolution Battle Simulator Prehistoric Times – PLAZA [ 1.50 GB ]
evolution_battle_simulator_prehistoric_times-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...