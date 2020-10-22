Gunslugs 3 Rogue Tactics v1.0.10b (upd.20.01.2020) PC GAME

Gunslugs 3 Rogue Tactics v1.0.10b (upd.20.01.2020)
Gunslugs 3 Rogue Tactics — is a pixel-based bagel platformer that doesn’t put you in tight bounds! Take a shotgun and level all of the annoying enemies. Tired of loopy motion? Then use stealth parts and make your method by way of troublesome enemies undetected. Combine ways and simply benefit from the gameplay. This is an motion bagel with stealth parts that add a tactical factor to this platformer. The predominant characteristic of the sport is you could act the best way you need. Like sneaking by way of ranges? Not a downside. You can do it. Like level clean to unfold enemies out of a shotgun. The sport doesn’t constrain you into slender frames; you resolve what type to play.
Game Details
- Title: Gunslugs 3 Rogue Tactics
- Genre: Action, Indie, Strategy
- Developer: Orangepixel
- Publisher: Orangepixel
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1012360/Gunslugs_3Rogue_Tactics/
- Size: 120 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
