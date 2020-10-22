Heavenly Bodies v0.1 (upd.16.12.2019) PC GAME

Heavenly Bodies v0.1 (upd.16.12.2019)

Heavenly Bodies — every course of, your each motion will result in a enormous variety of issues. You should use the astronaut’s nimble limbs and push off. soar in zero gravity, and at the identical time perform duties that aren’t so simple to carry out generally in such tough circumstances. Even in Heavenly Bodies, you may take a accomplice on a journey and play in a cooperative mode. In this case, you’ll collectively management the astronauts and perform joint actions, on which accurately every part will rely. Somewhere you must use the lacking gravity to get to the appropriate place, someplace you must collectively perform some actions associated to the manipulation of objects. In common, there are numerous issues, as nicely as worries, and every time you’ll encounter increasingly more new difficulties.

Title: Heavenly Bodies

Genre: Action, Adventure, Simulation

Developer: 2pt Interactive

Publisher: 2pt Interactive

Release 12 months: 2019

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1138850/Heavenly_Bodies/

Release Name: Heavenly Bodies v0.1 (upd.16.12.2019)

Heavenly Bodies v0.1 (upd.16.12.2019) Game Version: v0.1 (upd.16.12.2019)

Size: 140 MB

140 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





