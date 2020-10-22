Jon Shafers At the Gates v1.3 (upd.20.12.2019) PC GAME

Jon Shafers At the Gates v1.3 (upd.20.12.2019)

Jon Shafers At the Gates — 4X-strategy, in which gamers will fall in the course of the decline of the Roman Empire. Seasons and climate will dramatically rework the panorama round you. The river, which as soon as served as a barrier in the summer season, may be an strategy in the winter — each for you and in your enemies. Each of your clans has distinctive traits and wishes. Beautiful watercolor panorama. Revolutionary person interface, which first used the «tooltips», which tremendously facilitates the educational course of with out compromising the depth of the gameplay.

Game Details Title: Jon Shafers At the Gates

Jon Shafers At the Gates Genre: Strategy, Indie

Strategy, Indie Developer: Conifer Games

Conifer Games Publisher: Conifer Games

Conifer Games Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/241000/Jon_Shafers_At_the_Gates/

Release Name: Jon Shafers At the Gates v1.3 (upd.20.12.2019)

Jon Shafers At the Gates v1.3 (upd.20.12.2019) Game Version: v1.3 (upd.20.12.2019)

Size: 120 MB

120 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Jon Shafers At the Gates v1.3 (upd.20.12.2019) – [ 120 MB ] jon_shafers_at_the_gates_v1_3.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now