Path of Zen – PLAZA PC GAME

Path of Zen – PLAZA
Path of Zen — if your actual world is filled with issues and fixed worries, you wish to take a break from all this, or you might have a good selection, simply obtain this recreation, begin the sport course of, placed on your headphones and simply have enjoyable. This is a distinctive recreation that can mean you can penetrate the world of meditation and stability inside you. There is nothing to upset you, only a enormous stunning and inexperienced park, contemporary air and forest paths. You have the chance to pry this park utterly, stroll alongside trails, hearken to the sound of birds, search for hidden places. This recreation has a lot of completely different animals and crops. It motivates you to have interaction in calming the soul by means of meditation. By enjoying this recreation, you’ll improve your resistance to exterior components, practice your means to stand up to stress and improve your personal well-being to a new stage.
Game Details
- Title: Path of Zen
- Genre: Casual, Indie, Simulation
- Developer: Longest Road Studio
- Publisher: Longest Road Studio
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1213760/Path_of_Zen/
- Release Name: Path.of.Zen-PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.58 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Path of Zen – PLAZA [ 1.58 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual