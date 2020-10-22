PS5 vertically or horizontally? The performance of the cooling system will always be optimal

PS5 is coming soon and as you have seen it is a fairly large console, possibly one of the largest consoles ever. The cooling system will have to work a lot and a huge fan will be inside the console for that very reason. But will PS5 placement affect the performance of the cooling system? According to one of the designers, no.

In an interview with 4Gamer, Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony’s Mechanical Design Department VP, talked about the design of the liquid metal cooling system. When asked whether hardware placement will be important for cooling performance, Ootori reassured that this will not be the case. The engineer said vertical or horizontal placement will not affect performance.

” This is a frequently asked question. There is no difference in cooling performance between vertical and horizontal installation. It will work to specification both horizontally and vertically. Personally, I like the vertical placement where the top and bottom of the “PS logo” can be seen correctly. “

PlayStation 5 will launch worldwide on November 19th.

