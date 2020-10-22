Red Dead Online is tinged with horror with the Halloween Pass and Dead of Night mode

All Hallow’s Eve is on the horizon and the world of Red Dead Online has taken a creepy turn with the all-new Dead of Night Mode, a deadly duo of new Legendary Panthers, and a complete Gothic Décor-themed Halloween Pass for all Moonshine Bars. much more during the week.

Further details include:

Prime Gaming Benefits: A free Katata coat, 6,000 XP Naturalist, a free Wild Field, and 5 Legendary Pheromones for players who link their Social Club account with Prime Gaming

New Gambling Benefits: Players who connect to Prime Gaming will receive a free Single Bandolier, plus offers for 50% off a Double Bandolier, 50% on Deluxe Campfire, and 30% on Improved Bow

New unlockable clothing sets: Bring the skins of the Legendary Night Panther and the Legendary Albino Phantom Panther to Gus’s shop

New Halloween Pass: A limited-time purchasable upgrade with 20 tiers of rewards including a Gothic Décor theme for the player’s Moonshine Bar, advanced camera filters, themed player and horse clothing, emotes, weapon variations, flags of the field, and Photo Studio backgrounds

New Legendary Panthers Spotted in Local Marshes: The Legendary Night Panther was spotted at sunset south of Bolger Glade, while the albino Phantom Panther was seen hunting deer in the Bluewater Marsh area

New Dead of Night mode: Four teams compete for the most points by eliminating the Dead

A cold wind has entered your bones and you hear terrible howls in the distance, right? Fear turns 90 in Red Dead Online with the first Halloween Pass. Meanwhile, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club rewards all players with free themed giveaways.

The Halloween Pass, available for a limited time until November 16, offers grisly rewards for 20 ranks. Includes:

The frightening Machete Zavala

The terrible Bloody Bison Mask and the Ram Machera painted for his horse

Eerie backgrounds for photo studio such as Cemetery and Abandoned House

Gothic decorations for the Distiller’s Saloon

Gallows eye patch

Even more rewards for all players, such as the Phantom Hart Mask and the Noir Filter for the Advanced Camera, thanks to the automatic and free subscription to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club

All Halloween Pass rewards, up to your current Pass rank, will automatically unlock when you purchase it through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog, or through the Progress menu. Anything you unlock with the Halloween Pass between now and November 16 will remain your property even after it expires.