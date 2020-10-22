Submersed – CODEX PC GAME

Submersed – CODEX
Submersed is an journey sport with survival parts that’s stuffed with survival ideas and surprises. The plot right here is very fascinating, it is similar to the plot of an motion film or a movie, however that is a digital world the place you straight participate in the story your self. So, you play as a paramedic named Jack Ballard, who works in the rescue service. You have skilled the demise of your spouse for a very long time, however it is time to return to work, as a result of the lives of different persons are in hazard. One day, you obtain a notification and a sign of salvation, on a platform in the center of the ocean. When you arrived there, it seems that the platform is empty and no one is there. Find out the place folks have disappeared, possibly they’re deep down, all the pieces can be.
Game Details
- Title: Submersed
- Genre: Indie
- Developer: Main Loop videogames S.L.
- Publisher: Main Loop videogames S.L.
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1210060/Submersed/
- Release Name: Submersed-CODEX
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 1.0 GB
- Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, portuguese – brazil
Screenshots
Download Submersed – CODEX [ 1.0 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual