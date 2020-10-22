Xbox Series X and Razer together for the future of console gaming

Razer announces that existing Razer products designed for Xbox will be compatible with Xbox Series X, the next-gen console coming in November, bringing the best of gaming peripherals into the future of gaming. All the details in the official press release.

Razer’s award-winning product range, designed for Xbox, has become a fan favorite. With each device designed to excel in its class, gamers will be happy to know that current and future Razer Xbox peripherals will be fully compatible with the new Microsoft console.

Razer Nari Ultimate Designed for Xbox

The Nari Ultimate is the world’s first Xbox-designed headset with high definition haptic feedback developed by Lofelt ™. Ready for the next generation with Xbox X Series, and powered by Razer HyperSense technology, the Nari Ultimate delivers a truly immersive gaming experience thanks to high-fidelity drivers that provide crystal-clear audio and vibration-based sensory feedback – gamers don’t they just feel the game, they feel it.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Taking home numerous awards for optimized ergonomics, interchangeable sticks, D-pad adaptable to any style of play, and illuminated by Chroma Lighting, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is the ultimate controller designed for Xbox.

Razer Atrox Arcade Stick

The Razer Atrox Arcade Stick designed for Xbox is a tournament fighting machine made to improve your gaming skills. Utilizing premium quality Sanwa components, with 8 highly responsive and programmable buttons and a precision 8-way joystick, fighting game fans can dominate the game with Atrox.

The full list of Razer Xbox Series X compatible products includes:

Razer Nari Ultimate Designed for Xbox

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition

Razer Atrox Designed for Xbox arcade stick

Razer Thresher Designed for Xbox

Razer Turret Designed for Xbox