Bridge Constructor Portal v5.0.r166 + DLC PC GAME

​Visit the Center for Development of the Portal Research Laboratory and get to know Bridge Constructor Portal, a distinctive hybrid of the traditional Portal and Bridge Constructor video games. You are the brand new worker of the Laboratory for Portal Nature Research, and your job is to construct bridges, ramps and different objects in 60 cells so that folks can safely attain the end line on their vehicles. Use the quite a few devices Portal — portals, repellent gel, accelerating gel, air panels of religion, cubes and way more — to bypass turrets, acid pits and lasers. Solve quite a few puzzles and cross take a look at cameras with out losses. Ellen McLain, who voiced GlaDOS, will make it easier to get coaching and inform you the whole lot {that a} actual worker of the Portal Research Laboratory ought to know. A bridge is a lie!​

Title: Bridge Constructor Portal

Genre: Simulation, Strategy

Developer: ClockStone

Publisher: Headup Games

Release 12 months: 2017

Steam hyperlink http://retailer.steampowered.com/app/684410/Bridge_Constructor_Portal/

Release Name: Bridge Constructor Portal v5.0.r166 + DLC

Game Version: v5.0.r166 + DLC

Size: 81.6 MB

Available Languages: english, multi

