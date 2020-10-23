Darksiders 3 Keepers of the Void v215465 – CODEX PC GAME

Darksiders 3 Keepers of the Void v215465 – CODEX
Darksiders 3 Keepers of the Void and a new story and site, as nicely as contemporary gadgets, weapons, armor and enemies. The addons Keepers of the Void plot sends the primary character Rage into the Serpentine Hole, so that she destroys an historic and really highly effective enemy who all of the sudden started to threaten the world. In the brand new journey she is ready for puzzles, crowds of opponents and invaluable rewards. The service provider Vulgrim will even have new gadgets, together with new weapons and the legendary Void Armor.
Game Details
- Title: Darksiders 3 Keepers of the Void
- Genre: Action, Adventure, RPG, Darksiders
- Developer: Gunfire Games
- Publisher: THQ Nordic
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/889903/Darksiders_III__Keepers_of_the_Void/
- Release Name: Darksiders 3 Keepers of the Void – CODEX
- Game Version: v215465
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 24.24 GB
- Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, arabic, portuguese – brazil, simplified chinese language, japanese, korean, polish, russian
Screenshots
Download Darksiders 3 Keepers of the Void v215465 – CODEX [ 24.24 GB ]
darksiders_iii_keepers_of_the_void-codex.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...