Ghost Parade – SKIDROW PC GAME

Ghost Parade is a very uncommon journey motion. A mysterious, darkish forest stuffed with creepy, harmful creatures … But generally, even they need assistance. You must attempt on the position of a small however very courageous lady Suri, who, by the desire of destiny, is misplaced in the forest, returning dwelling from faculty. And it is Suri who should stand between grasping, treacherous folks, thirsting, for the sake of revenue, to lower down the traditional forest and the mysterious inhabitants of the thicket. The fundamental character has to overcome many risks and combat a couple of enemy. And in her arsenal there will probably be solely limitless braveness and an previous lantern. But do not lose coronary heart, 30 new ghostly associates of Suri will in each means defend and assist her resist evil. In addition, every of them has its personal distinctive skills.

Game Details Title: Ghost Parade

Ghost Parade Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Action, Adventure, Indie Developer: Lentera Nusantara

Lentera Nusantara Publisher: Aksys Games

Aksys Games Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1093360/Ghost_Parade/

1.90 GB Available Languages: english, japanese

