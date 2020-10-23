Helldivers Dive Harder v7.01 – PLAZA PC GAME

Helldivers Dive Harder v7.01 – PLAZA

Helldivers Dive Harder — Swedish studio Arrowhead stated that the Dive Harder replace will add Proving Grounds coaching mode to Helldivers. The battles in it unfold on a single metropolis map, and variety is achieved because of modifiers, assessments and sure situations. So, one in every of the objectives may be the rescue of civilians, as a restriction they’ll set up the usage of a sure sort of weapon or stratagem, and to improve complexity, the placement can bear orbital bombardments or plunge into darkness. The builders have additionally redesigned the arsenal system — gamers might be in a position to make the three most most popular mixtures of abilities, methods and weapons and open with fast entry, as nicely as use a random arsenal.

Game Details

  • Title: Helldivers Dive Harder
  • Genre: Action
  • Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios
  • Publisher: PlayStation Mobile
  • Release yr: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/394510/HELLDIVERS_Dive_Harder_Edition/
  • Release Name: Helldivers Dive Harder – PLAZA
  • Game Version: v7.01
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 5.20 GB
  • Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, japanese, russian, swedish, danish, finnish, norwegian, polish, portuguese, portuguese – brazil, conventional chinese language, dutch, korean, simplified chinese language, spanish – latin america

