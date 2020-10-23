Helldivers Dive Harder v7.01 – PLAZA PC GAME

Helldivers Dive Harder v7.01 – PLAZA
Helldivers Dive Harder — Swedish studio Arrowhead stated that the Dive Harder replace will add Proving Grounds coaching mode to Helldivers. The battles in it unfold on a single metropolis map, and variety is achieved because of modifiers, assessments and sure situations. So, one in every of the objectives may be the rescue of civilians, as a restriction they’ll set up the usage of a sure sort of weapon or stratagem, and to improve complexity, the placement can bear orbital bombardments or plunge into darkness. The builders have additionally redesigned the arsenal system — gamers might be in a position to make the three most most popular mixtures of abilities, methods and weapons and open with fast entry, as nicely as use a random arsenal.
Game Details
- Title: Helldivers Dive Harder
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios
- Publisher: PlayStation Mobile
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/394510/HELLDIVERS_Dive_Harder_Edition/
- Release Name: Helldivers Dive Harder – PLAZA
- Game Version: v7.01
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 5.20 GB
- Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, japanese, russian, swedish, danish, finnish, norwegian, polish, portuguese, portuguese – brazil, conventional chinese language, dutch, korean, simplified chinese language, spanish – latin america
Screenshots
Download Helldivers Dive Harder v7.01 – PLAZA [ 5.20 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual