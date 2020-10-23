It Will Find You – CODEX PC GAME

It Will Find You – CODEX

It Will Find You — is a first-person horror storytelling primarily based on a reactive storytelling system that modifications the course of the story primarily based on the participant’s actions. By specializing in interacting with the atmosphere and progressive storytelling by means of the gameplay, It Will Find You goals to present an immersive expertise in which the world develops in tandem along with your selections, and a darkish, sinuous story is slowly revealed by means of a absolutely voice dialogue. Following Julia, a girl combating melancholy after the tragedy that led her life to collapse. Needing far from the world, she returns to her now empty household residence, looking for solace in her childhood.

Title: It Will Find You

Genre: Adventure, Indie

Developer: Mega Sloth Studios

Publisher: MegaSloth

Release year: 2019

Steam link https://store.steampowered.com/app/1165590/It_Will_Find_You/

