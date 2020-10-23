Of Ships and Scoundrels v2019.11.16 (Early Access) PC GAME

Of Ships and Scoundrels v2019.11.16 (Early Access)

Of Ships and Scoundrels — sport is an fascinating mixture of motion with components of turn-based technique, which additionally implements a company mode with the opportunity of simultaneous participation of up to 4 gamers. You should take management of a entire navy and go on a lengthy journey. Ahead of you might be ready for thrilling adventures in uncharted territories, which aren’t even indicated on the maps. Here piracy prospers, you’ll have to face probably the most formidable representatives of this world greater than as soon as. Fight and board pirate ships, seize treasures and seek for islands the place untold riches are hidden. There is no place for the weak, which implies victory might be ensured solely by a demonstration of mighty energy.

Manage a fleet and command ship actions to obtain most assault effectivity. Closely monitor the horizon, sea monsters may be present in these waters, that are additionally not averse to revenue from prey. Collect sufficient gold and efficiently full your journey with a triumphant return to your own home harbor, the place you possibly can spend the wealth you acquired for any wants.

Game Details Title: Of Ships and Scoundrels

Of Ships and Scoundrels Genre: Indie, Strategy, Early Access

Indie, Strategy, Early Access Developer: Korion

Korion Publisher: Korion

Korion Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/933830/Of_Ships__Scoundrels/

Release Name: Of Ships and Scoundrels – Early Access

Of Ships and Scoundrels – Early Access Game Version: v2019.11.16 (Early Access)

Size: 985.9 MB

985.9 MB Available Languages: english, german

