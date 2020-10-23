Remothered Tormented Fathers v1.5.1 – GOG PC GAME

Remothered Tormented Fathers v1.5.1 – GOG

Game Remothered Tormented Fathers — that is clearly a failed try to revive the legendary horror Clock Tower, undertaken by designer Chris Derrill and the younger studio builders Stormind Games. Work on the undertaking Chris Darell started in 2007, however solely as a results of cooperation with the blokes from Stormind Games, he managed to obtain the embodiment of his thought. The recreation story of the sport is as follows.

In a small city beneath mysterious circumstances, the daughter of probably the most revered townspeople, a neighborhood notary, disappears. An investigation into the disappearance is carried out by a feminine detective named Reed. After the dying of his father to his daughter and her mom moved home and his fortune, however dying itself was additionally fairly mysterious. And when the daughter disappears, Reed realizes that there’s something unclean on this matter.

Game Details Title: Remothered Tormented Fathers

Remothered Tormented Fathers Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Early Access

Action, Adventure, Indie, Early Access Developer: Stormind Games, Darril Arts

Stormind Games, Darril Arts Publisher: Darril Arts

Darril Arts Release yr: 2017

2017 Steam hyperlink http://retailer.steampowered.com/app/633360/Remothered_Tormented_Fathers/

Release Name: Remothered Tormented Fathers v1.5.1 – GOG

Remothered Tormented Fathers v1.5.1 – GOG Game Version: v1.5.1

Game Releaser: GOG

GOG Size: 5.74 GB

5.74 GB Available Languages: english, russian, multi7

About This Game

With the start of the investigation, unusual and scary incidents start to happen in the home. Reid realizes that the servant is hiding one thing from her, however he can’t study something from them. Soon she nonetheless get to the reality — as it seems, the daughter Felton notary significantly fascinated by the occult and forbidden rituals and contacted the fanatical followers of one sect. As a outcome, she died, as the fanatics used it in considered one of the monstrous ritual to summon a horrible demon. Now that they realized that Reed is near revealing their secret, she desires to take her away. Remothered Tormented Fathers — is completely crafted horror in the perfect traditions of the style, diluted sufficiently adventures and puzzles. The environment of the sport Remothered: Tormented Fathers, obtain a torrent in Russian that may be from our portal after its launch, it is actually riddled with worry and nightmare and hold gamers in suspense all through the sport play, so it is best to wait till it is lastly launched.

Key Features

These are the enhancements we’re releasing immediately: Improved system for textual content localization.

Improved textual content formatting.

Option to invert digicam axis in settings is now carried out.

Translation enhancements.

Improved settings menu navigation with gamepad.

Main menu quantity is now lowered.

QTE animation should not showing anymore throughout recreation over screens.

Scrollbox habits is now fastened.

GUI fixes (icon adjustments, structure enhancements).

Video

Instructions

Download Now