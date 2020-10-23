ShockRods v1.2 – CODEX PC GAME

ShockRods v1.2 – CODEX

ShockRods — t​​​​ake half in lightning-fast battles in the world, wreak havoc and use extremely highly effective weapons. You have entry to a car you could customise for your self, select a coloration, wheels, stickers, drawings and rather more. Demonstrate your model and obtain superiority over your rivals. Studio Stainless Games has introduced its new racing arcade known as ShockRods. Stainless Games Studio is identified for the Carmaggedon sequence, and the discharge of the brand new race will happen in the summer season of 2019. Developers depend on the basic 6 × 6 Deathmatch crew and free-for-all mode with car courses and leveling. What is taking place on the display resembles a combination of Unreal Tournament and Rocket League.

Game Details Title: ShockRods

ShockRods Genre: Action

Action Developer: Stainless Games

Stainless Games Publisher: Green Man Gaming Publishing

Green Man Gaming Publishing Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/647640/ShockRods/

Release Name: ShockRods – CODEX

ShockRods – CODEX Game Version: v1.2

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 4.33 GB

4.33 GB Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain

Screenshots





Download ShockRods v1.2 – CODEX [ 4.33 GB ] shockrods-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now