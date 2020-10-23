Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story – ALI213 PC GAME

Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story – ALI213

Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story — takes place someday after River City Ransom. At the Reicho High School, the place the massive battle occurred, the Big Four is finding out underneath the management of Masao Kobayashi, which different faculties concern. As a results of mysterious occasions, he meets a boy named Mizoguchi, who’s really a Time Adjuster, pursuing an evil group that upsets the space-time steadiness. Upon studying that Kobayashi has a penchant for mysterious energy, Misoguchi asks him to destroy the group.

Game Details Title: Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story

Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story Genre: Action

Action Developer: Arc System Works

Arc System Works Publisher: Arc System Works

Arc System Works Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/836590/STAY_COOL_KOBAYASHISAN_A_RIVER_CITY_RANSOM_STORY/

Release Name: Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story – ALI213

Stay Cool Kobayashi-san A River City Ransom Story – ALI213 Game Releaser: ALI213

ALI213 Size: 650 MB

650 MB Available Languages: english, simplified chinese language, conventional chinese language, japanese, korean

Screenshots





Download Now