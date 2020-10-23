The 13th Doll A Fan Game of The 7th Guest – SKIDROW PC GAME

The thirteenth Doll A Fan Game of The seventh Guest – SKIDROW
The thirteenth Doll A Fan Game of The seventh Guest is a fascinating interactive journey with first-person view and parts of horror, which is a fan continuation of The seventh Guest. The plot of the sport begins seven days after the occasions of The seventh Guest. The protagonist Tad is now imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital. His doctor, Dr. Richmond, decides to ship Thad again to the horror mansion from which he as soon as escaped in order to present the affected person that there actually is nothing to worry.
Game Details
- Title: The thirteenth Doll A Fan Game of The seventh Guest
- Genre: Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Attic Door Productions
- Publisher: Attic Door Productions
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1107230/The_13th_Doll_A_Fan_Game_of_The_7th_Guest/
- Release Name: The.thirteenth.Doll.A.Fan.Game.Of.The.seventh.Guest-SKIDROW
- Game Releaser: SKIDROW
- Size: 14.6 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download The thirteenth Doll A Fan Game of The seventh Guest – SKIDROW [ 14.6 GB ]
the_13th_doll_a_fan_game_of_the_7th_guest-skidrow.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
The thirteenth Doll A Fan Game of The seventh Guest v1.1.2 – GOG [ 29.32 GB ]
Loading...