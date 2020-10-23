The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut v20191120 + DLC – CODEX PC GAME

The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut v20191120 + DLC – CODEX

The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut will enable players to discover an unprecedented dungeon with a full story, discover new issues and study an extra bard music. Other vital issues are the growth of the variety of portraits for heroes, a modified menu, improved assist for gamepads, a pumped-in engine, and so forth., and so on. For a few years evil lurked in darkness. And now it determined to go out into the sunshine. Who will battle with him, if not you? An epic journey of 50+ hours, 350 voiced characters, Nostalgia Mode for followers of the style and greater than 100 background music! The Director’s Cut permits for deep character customization, accommodates new objects and enemies, a redesigned interface and a free add-on dungeon.

Game Details Title: The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut

The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut Genre: RPG

RPG Developer: inXile Entertainment

inXile Entertainment Publisher: inXile Entertainment

inXile Entertainment Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1091980/The_Bards_Tale_IV_Directors_Cut/

Release Name: The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut – CODEX

The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut – CODEX Game Version: v20191120 + DLC

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 25.0 GB

25.0 GB Available Languages: english, french, german, spanish – spain, polish, russian

Screenshots





Download The Bards Tale 4 Directors Cut v20191120 + DLC – CODEX [ 25.0 GB ] the_bards_tale_iv_directors_cut-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now