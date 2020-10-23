The World is Your Weapon v3.0 (upd.02.11.2019) PC GAME

The World is Your Weapon v3.0 (upd.02.11.2019)

The World is Your Weapon — is an indie recreation with nice options, the writer’s creativeness is aware of no bounds: you should use totally different objects as weapons, any path may be chosen. By the best way, even roadside stones may be used as weapons. I’ll let you know a secret, rocks will also be a good army unit. In the ocean you possibly can swim, fish and simply drown. In addition to the big and open world, the plus is the abundance of objects that must be discovered and found, and you should use every part that you simply see in entrance of you.

Intuitive controls make The World is Your Weapon an fascinating recreation. You don’t must have wonderful nerves and tremendous response, plus you don’t need to do complicated calculations to benefit from the enjoyable gameplay. Different monsters have totally different talents. The radius of the weapon and its particular talents must be taken into consideration when attacking totally different monsters. The number of enemies is fairly good.

