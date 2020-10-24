1812 Napoleon Wars PC GAME

1812 Napoleon Wars
1812 Napoleon Wars — for technique buffs. It might be concerning the battle of the military of Napoleon and the Russian Empire. You will discover a pretty wealthy gameplay. Take half in the well-known Borodino battle, defend the Rayevsky battery and far more. This is a likelihood to go from cornet to common. However, a lot of effort is required for such a promotion. 1812 Napoleon Wars illustrates a particular episode of historical past and all of the occasions that have been related to it. You are ready for tactical battles in the ranks of the partisans. Missions for the liberation of cities, the flexibility to escort convoys and far more. It is essential to decide the technique. Which will definitely result in victory. In addition to direct participation in the battles, there may be the prospect of sending troops and deciding destinies.
Game Details
- Title: 1812 Napoleon Wars
- Genre: Indie, Strategy
- Developer: First Games Interactive
- Publisher: First Games Interactive
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1166230/1812_Napoleon_Wars/
- Release Name: 1812 Napoleon Wars – Latest model
- Size: 166 MB
- Available Languages: english, french, german, spanish – spain, russian
Screenshots
Download 1812 Napoleon Wars – [ 166 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual