Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Expansion – HOODLUM PC GAME

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Expansion – HOODLUM

Platinum Expansion — get a wealth of further autos from new model CLAAS to improve your Farming Simulator 19. The official enlargement of Farming Simulator 19brings a host of recent content material to lengthen and enrich your recreation. For the primary time in franchise historical past, uncover CLAAS, one in every of the world’s main farming manufacturers, and its new autos permitting you to increase a wide selection of actions equivalent to forage harvesting and baling. Over 35 faithfully reproduced autos and instruments from CLAAS be a part of the already enormous storage of Farming Simulator 19, together with the brand new LEXION 8900 mix harvester and its distinctive know-how, the JAGUAR 960 TT forage harvester for efficient silage, and the highly effective XERION 5000 tractor.

NOTE. This launch is standalone and up to date to newest model.

Game Details Title: Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Expansion

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Expansion Genre: Simulation, Racing

Simulation, Racing Developer: Giants Software

Giants Software Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1107840/Farming_Simulator_19__Platinum_Expansion/

Release Name: Farming.Simulator.19.Platinum.Expansion-HOODLUM

Farming.Simulator.19.Platinum.Expansion-HOODLUM Game Releaser: HOODLUM

HOODLUM Size: 8.1 GB

8.1 GB Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, czech, dutch, hungarian, japanese, korean, polish, portuguese, portuguese – brazil, romanian, russian, simplified chinese language, conventional chinese language, turkish, multi

