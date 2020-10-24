Fork Knights v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Fork Knights v1.0 – PLAZA

Fork Knights is a fascinating recreation, not like different PC video games, the place the place and time of motion is Barbecue. You, a thymatic participant, in the type of a piece of meat, ketchup, greens or what will be cooked on BBQ. The battlefield are kitchen surfaces or out of doors kitchen tables. Four gamers concurrently enter the battle, every holding a sword in their fingers to strike them to win.

Game Details

  • Title: Fork Knights
  • Genre: Action, Indie
  • Developer: Screenshock Games
  • Publisher: Screenshock Games
  • Release 12 months: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1097330/Fork_Knights/
  • Release Name: Fork Knights v1.0 – PLAZA
  • Game Version: v1.0
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 1.2 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

Fork Knights Game Free Download Torrent

