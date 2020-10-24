Lethal Running Prologue Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019 PC GAME

Lethal Running Prologue Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019
Lethal Running Prologue is a rogue-style RPG telling the grim story of the close to future. The tainted ecology, corruption, poverty, crime and the totalitarian regime fully captured the world. An bizarre man is awarded the lifetime of a slave! If you aren’t fortunate sufficient to be born in a wealthy household, there stays just one approach out of poverty — that is participation in the Lethal Running Game Show. Before you’re enormous city areas the place you and different individuals will battle. Just nod by the gateways is not going to work, it is advisable to win the love of the viewers. Kill! And make it stunning! Pump abilities, enhance abilities, search for weapons, water and meals. Try to turn into the star of the most well-liked TV present.
Game Details
- Title: Lethal Running Prologue
- Genre: Free to Play, Indie, RPG
- Developer: voodoosoft
- Publisher: voodoosoft
- Release yr: 2018
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/951170/Lethal_Running_Prologue/
- Release Name: Lethal Running Prologue Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019
- Game Version: Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019
- Size: 400 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
