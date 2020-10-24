Lethal Running Prologue Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019 PC GAME

Lethal Running Prologue Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019

Lethal Running Prologue is a rogue-style RPG telling the grim story of the close to future. The tainted ecology, corruption, poverty, crime and the totalitarian regime fully captured the world. An bizarre man is awarded the lifetime of a slave! If you aren’t fortunate sufficient to be born in a wealthy household, there stays just one approach out of poverty — that is participation in the Lethal Running Game Show. Before you’re enormous city areas the place you and different individuals will battle. Just nod by the gateways is not going to work, it is advisable to win the love of the viewers. Kill! And make it stunning! Pump abilities, enhance abilities, search for weapons, water and meals. Try to turn into the star of the most well-liked TV present.

Game Details Title: Lethal Running Prologue

Genre: Free to Play, Indie, RPG

Developer: voodoosoft

Publisher: voodoosoft

Release yr: 2018

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/951170/Lethal_Running_Prologue/

Release Name: Lethal Running Prologue Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019

Game Version: Alpha 0.5 v15.10.2019

Size: 400 MB

Available Languages: english

Screenshots





