Love Esquire v1.0 – TiNYiSO PC GAME

Love Esquire v1.0 – TiNYiSO
Love Esquire — is a sport with a bias for adults and RPG components. Our hero is not destined to be a knight or king, he was at all times someplace on the sidelines or even on third, and perhaps fourth. In normal, he is a easy squire, however this doesn’t imply that he doesn’t need to know all of the charms of love. With such ideas and attitudes, our hero is searching for a woman who agrees to be his lover, however it is tough to do this, as a result of most of them have a look at the wealthy and profitable, since they win the center of a girl. This query might want to be resolved by you.
Game Details
- Title: Love Esquire
- Genre: Indie, RPG, Simulation
- Developer: Yangyang Mobile
- Publisher: Yangyang Mobile
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/849740/Love_Esquire__RPGDating_SimVisual_Novel/
- Release Name: Love Esquire – TiNYiSO
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: TiNYiSO
- Size: 2.0 GB
- Available Languages: english, german, russian, simplified chinese language, conventional chinese language
Screenshots
Download Love Esquire v1.0 – TiNYiSO [ 2.0 GB ]
love-esquire.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...