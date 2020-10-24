Rising Hell v0.8.4i (upd.18.10.2019) PC GAME

Rising Hell v0.8.4i (upd.18.10.2019)

Rising Hell — current to your consideration a killer and dizzying platformer that may delight you with the best dynamics of the sport, as nicely as a enormous number of sport management mechanics. Separately, it is value noting the distinctive graphics of the sport, made in pixel type, just like initiatives from the period of the nineties. Here you’ll tackle the function of a highly effective creature, which is very very similar to a particular person, however at the identical time has the physique and talents of a demon. You will go to hell itself to defeat the minions of Satan, after which essentially the most insidious King of Purgatory. The sport will delight you with a enormous number of gaming areas, every of which is able to conceal a lot of secrets and techniques and distinctive options. It is additionally value mentioning individually a broad number of bosses in the sport, the sizes of which, as nicely as their energy, can merely amaze.

Title: Rising Hell

Genre: Action, Indie, Early Access

Developer: Tahoe Games

Publisher: Toge Productions, Another Indie

Release 12 months: 2019

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/657000/Rising_Hell/

Size: 115 MB

115 MB Available Languages: english

