The Experiment Escape Room – SKIDROW PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
22

The Experiment Escape Room – SKIDROW

The Experiment Escape Room — current to your consideration a distinctive recreation challenge in the style of logical puzzle, the place you’ll have to clear up numerous issues for a whereas, making an attempt to get out of the ill-fated and really gloomy place. It might be extraordinarily tough to do this, for the reason that kidnappers tried very arduous on the safety and traps. The fundamental function of the sport is you can play it each alone and with your folks, as a result of there’s a multiplayer mode on the community. Therefore, right here folks can absolutely compete with one another, in the power to clear up puzzles. The recreation itself will happen in the primary individual, which can can help you much more penetrate the deep environment of the sport, and its realism. As for the cooperative recreation, right here customers might be quickly chosen from enclosed areas, fixing numerous logical issues.

Game Details

  • Title: The Experiment Escape Room
  • Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie
  • Developer: OnSkull Games
  • Publisher: OnSkull Games
  • Release 12 months: 2019
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/977570/The_Experiment_Escape_Room/
  • Release Name: The.Experiment.Escape.Room-SKIDROW
  • Game Releaser: SKIDROW
  • Size: 1.1 GB
  • Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, japanese, polish, portuguese, russian, simplified chinese language

Screenshots

The Experiment Escape Room Game Free Download Torrent
The Experiment Escape Room Game Free Download Torrent
The Experiment Escape Room Game Free Download Torrent

Download The Experiment Escape Room – SKIDROW [ 1.1 GB ]

the_experiment_escape_room-skidrow.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here