Ancient Knowledge – DARKSiDERS PC GAME

Ancient Knowledge — an journey motion sport with a contact of quest, with a third-person view and an fascinating plot. You are ready for the secrets and techniques of the traditional Indian folks, puzzles, puzzles, and way more. The occasions of the sport happen in the territory of Ancient India, the place you really go in the position of the primary character. Rumors are circulating concerning the once-existing historical civilization, which in its improvement may even surpass modernity, and now you’ll have to discover out if that is true or fiction. But it won’t be so straightforward to do this, as a result of all of the secrets and techniques are safely hidden and surrounded by an unbelievable variety of traps and puzzles.

In reality, this sport is not even an motion, however a combination of a puzzle sport with a quest. But at the identical time, right here you’ll not obtain fixed quests, however you’ll determine on your personal the place to go, what to do, the right way to get the objects you want, and the right way to get to the correct place. It would appear that every little thing is fairly easy, however in reality, every little thing is way more difficult.

Title: Ancient Knowledge

Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Developer: Oleg Malyshko

Publisher: Oleg Malyshko

Release year: 2019

Steam link https://store.steampowered.com/app/1101770/Ancient_Knowledge/

Release Name: Ancient Knowledge – DARKSiDERS

Ancient Knowledge – DARKSiDERS Game Releaser: DARKSiDERS

DARKSiDERS Size: 5.95 GB

Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





